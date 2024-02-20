CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

