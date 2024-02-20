CI Investments Inc. Acquires 62,847 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 551.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $187.84.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,575 shares of company stock worth $4,452,009. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

