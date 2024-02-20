CI Investments Inc. Invests $14.92 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $160.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

