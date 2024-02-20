CI Investments Inc. Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of Hayward worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $672,458,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $35,298,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 100.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares during the period.

Hayward Price Performance

Hayward stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

