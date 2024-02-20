CI Investments Inc. Sells 32,407 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

BXP opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.