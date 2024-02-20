GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stake Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,240 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GFL Environmental worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 27.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in GFL Environmental by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its position in GFL Environmental by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 344,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

