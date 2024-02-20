CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

