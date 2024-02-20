CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.3 %

PAGP opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

