United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

URI opened at $650.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $592.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.86. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $673.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

