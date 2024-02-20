CI Investments Inc. Sells 197,667 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,427,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,667 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

NYSE:DC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

