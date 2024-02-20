Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

