CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,682 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Vail Resorts worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

