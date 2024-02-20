CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 337,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.