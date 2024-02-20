12,390 Shares in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,390 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 334,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 223,482 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193,952 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $415,550. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TUSK stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

