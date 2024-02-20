HC Wainwright Increases Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target to $6.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

