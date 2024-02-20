1,874 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 246,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Middleby by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,688,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.75. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

