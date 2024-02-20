Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 18.6 %

QUAD opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

