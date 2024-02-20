THORChain Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00010286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $237.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 483,622,882 coins and its circulating supply is 198,993,669 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

