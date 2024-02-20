Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $6.96 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.96 or 0.00013182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $195.64 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00015903 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,591.51 or 0.99569497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00165964 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.92470494 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $10,831,589.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

