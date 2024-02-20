Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Increased to GBX 44 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.52% from the company’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Exploration stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £60.03 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.36.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

