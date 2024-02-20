Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Increased to GBX 44 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.52% from the company’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Arrow Exploration stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £60.03 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.36.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
