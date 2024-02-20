Arvinas (ARVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 1,695,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,394 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.