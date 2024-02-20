Arvinas (ARVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of ARVN opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 1,695,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,394 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
