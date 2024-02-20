Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.81. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. Enpro has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $167.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enpro will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Enpro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

