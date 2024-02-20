CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

