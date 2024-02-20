Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.