MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
MiX Telematics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.3 %
MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
