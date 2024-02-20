WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

HVT stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

