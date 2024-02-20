WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,535 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

