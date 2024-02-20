Glenview Trust co Takes $763,000 Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $9,034,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTH stock opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $152.26 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.71.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $2.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

