Glenview Trust co Has $732,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.49 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

