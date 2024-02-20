Glenview Trust co Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,766,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

