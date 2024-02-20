Glenview Trust co Acquires 110 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $450.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

