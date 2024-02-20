Glenview Trust co Has $583,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $512.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $514.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

