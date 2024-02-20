Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 372 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLI opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

Several research analysts have commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLI

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.