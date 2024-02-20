Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,540 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.