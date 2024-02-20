Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 611.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $30.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.