Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 8,116 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

