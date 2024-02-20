Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

