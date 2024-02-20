Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spire by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Spire Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SR opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

