Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Teekay worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teekay by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

TK stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $748.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.