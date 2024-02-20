Invesco Ltd. Has $283.65 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.90% of Axon Enterprise worth $283,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 35.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $269.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $274.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

