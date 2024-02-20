WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,756 Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of Core Molding Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

