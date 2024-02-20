WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of PETQ opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.46 million, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

