WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $385,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

