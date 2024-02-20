WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,760 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

