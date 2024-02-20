WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

