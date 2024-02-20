WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $927.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

