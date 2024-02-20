BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.97

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 126.93 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.44. The stock has a market cap of £907.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,090.00 and a beta of 0.23. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 121 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 157 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jutta af Rosenborg purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £10,720 ($13,497.86). In related news, insider Michael Denny purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($32,989.17). Also, insider Jutta af Rosenborg purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £10,720 ($13,497.86). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

