Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3953 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Shinhan Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shinhan Financial Group to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of SHG opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHG. StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

