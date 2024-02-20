Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of HII opened at $285.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,643 shares of company stock worth $965,381. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after buying an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

