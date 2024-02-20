Unilever PLC (ULVR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 36.47 on March 22nd

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,058 ($51.10) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,837.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,918.17. The firm has a market cap of £101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.49, a PEG ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.45) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($54.14) to GBX 4,600 ($57.92) in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.81) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

